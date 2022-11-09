OnMobile Global consolidated net profit declines 77.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.40% to Rs 130.95 crore

Net profit of OnMobile Global declined 77.07% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 130.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 130.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.130.95130.430.186.894.259.651.716.890.612.66

