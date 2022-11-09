OnMobile Global consolidated net profit declines 77.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.40% to Rs 130.95 croreNet profit of OnMobile Global declined 77.07% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 130.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 130.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales130.95130.43 0 OPM %0.186.89 -PBDT4.259.65 -56 PBT1.716.89 -75 NP0.612.66 -77
