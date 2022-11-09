IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.63 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 65.73% to Rs 35.91 croreNet Loss of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reported to Rs 11.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 65.73% to Rs 35.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 104.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.91104.79 -66 OPM %-32.36-20.92 -PBDT-9.10-3.15 -189 PBT-11.63-6.55 -78 NP-11.63-6.55 -78
