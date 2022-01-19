OnMobile Global Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Elxsi Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd and Dilip Buildcon Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 January 2022.

OnMobile Global Ltd soared 15.81% to Rs 149.1 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd spiked 10.59% to Rs 7044.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78641 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14958 shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Ltd surged 8.80% to Rs 1102.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59703 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5274 shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd spurt 8.24% to Rs 53.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd added 7.22% to Rs 371.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80533 shares in the past one month.

