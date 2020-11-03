OnMobile Global Ltd Slips 5.17%

OnMobile Global Ltd has added 3.69% over last one month compared to 4.04% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 3.78% rise in the SENSEX

OnMobile Global Ltd fell 5.17% today to trade at Rs 44.95. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.74% to quote at 1098.72. The index is up 4.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Communications Ltd decreased 3.95% and Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 0.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 17.3 % over last one year compared to the 0.35% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

OnMobile Global Ltd has added 3.69% over last one month compared to 4.04% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 3.78% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14286 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20285 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 52.4 on 15 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 12.95 on 25 Mar 2020.

