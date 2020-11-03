Tata Motors gains after sales rise 26% YoY in October

Shares of auto major rose 1.81% to Rs 135.25 after the company's sales in the domestic & international market for October 2020 stood at 52,132 vehicles, up by 26% from 41,354 units sold during October 2019.
The company's total domestic sales increased by 27% to 49,669 units in October 2020 from 39,152 units sold in October 2019. Sequentially, the sales have improved by 12% as compared to 44,444 units sold in September 2019.
While commercial vehicle sales rose 2% to 28,472 units, domestic passenger vehicle sales surged by 79% to 23,617 units in October 2020 over October 2019.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
The auto major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 314.45 crore in Q2 FY21, higher than net loss of Rs 216.56 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined 18.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 52,839.02 crore.
