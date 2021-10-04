Hindustan Zinc production performance for Q2 & H1

Hindustan Zinc announced the production figures for second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2021.

Mined metal production for Q2 FY22 was 248,000 tonnes, up 4% as compared to Q2 FY21 on account of higher ore production at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar Khurd & Zawar mines supported by improvement in recovery, which has been partly offset by Lower Mining Grades.

In comparison to Q1 FY22, it is up by 12%, mainly due to Higher ore production at Sindesar Khurd and improvement in Mining Grade & recovery.

Integrated metal production was 209,000 tonnes for Q2 FY22, down 12% as compared to both Q2 FY21 & Q1 FY22 on account of extended shutdown at one of the roasters at Chanderiya Smelter for Repairs & overhaul of Structural components.

Integrated zinc production was 162,000 tonnes, down 10% as compared to Q2 FY21 and down by 14% as compared to Q1 FY22. Integrated lead production was 47,000 tonnes for Q2 FY22, down 18% as compared to Q2 FY21 on account of Annual Shutdown at Dariba Lead Smelters and down 4% as compared to Q1 FY22.

Integrated saleable silver production was 4.9 moz (152 MT), down 25% as compared to Q2 FY21 in line with lead production & depletion of WIP in Q2 FY'21 & down 5% as compared to Q1 FY22.

Overall H1 FY'22 MIC production was 470,000 tonnes up 7% YoY in line with higher ore production at Rampura Agucha and Zawar mines and increased recovery, offset by a slight dip in overall mining grades.

H1 FY'22 metal production was 445,000 up 2% as compared to H1 FY'21 in line with Roaster availability, while silver production was 2% lower y-o-y at 10.1 moz (313 MT).

