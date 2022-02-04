Starlineps Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd, Linc Ltd, Aro Granite Industries Ltd and Speciality Restaurants Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 February 2022.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 93.1 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 24693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5552 shares in the past one month.

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd spiked 14.06% to Rs 2621.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4714 shares in the past one month.

Linc Ltd soared 11.31% to Rs 317.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9868 shares in the past one month.

Aro Granite Industries Ltd rose 10.19% to Rs 73. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16230 shares in the past one month.

Speciality Restaurants Ltd spurt 9.13% to Rs 116.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8424 shares in the past one month.

