Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd, Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd, Ashima Ltd and Dhunseri Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 February 2022.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd spiked 14.08% to Rs 496 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 79921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16170 shares in the past one month.

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd surged 10.63% to Rs 1844.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3378 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 662 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 132. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16062 shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd advanced 9.97% to Rs 19.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd exploded 9.41% to Rs 762.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1739 shares in the past one month.

