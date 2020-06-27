Oricon Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.27% to Rs 202.10 croreNet loss of Oricon Enterprises reported to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 15.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.27% to Rs 202.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 250.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.85% to Rs 22.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.80% to Rs 913.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1111.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales202.10250.35 -19 913.851111.76 -18 OPM %10.7312.15 -10.659.48 - PBDT24.6638.09 -35 111.51124.80 -11 PBT2.4218.41 -87 21.1549.43 -57 NP-3.0815.42 PL 22.5636.30 -38
