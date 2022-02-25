Delphi World Money Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orient Bell Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Maan Aluminium Ltd and Birla Cable Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 February 2022.

Delphi World Money Ltd surged 19.03% to Rs 500.35 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 913 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 425 shares in the past one month.

Orient Bell Ltd soared 16.41% to Rs 568. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13552 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12613 shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd spiked 15.93% to Rs 84.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6790 shares in the past one month.

Maan Aluminium Ltd spurt 15.81% to Rs 120.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15881 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9525 shares in the past one month.

Birla Cable Ltd jumped 14.98% to Rs 135.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70070 shares in the past one month.

