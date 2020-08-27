Worth Investment & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Worth Investment & Trading Company rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.040.10100.0010.000.040.010.040.010.040.01

