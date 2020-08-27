Worth Investment & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Worth Investment & Trading Company rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.10 -60 OPM %100.0010.00 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300
