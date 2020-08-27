JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dolat Investments standalone net profit rises 65.03% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Worth Investment & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Worth Investment & Trading Company rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.10 -60 OPM %100.0010.00 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 08:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU