Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit declines 45.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 107.82 croreNet profit of Orient Green Power Company declined 45.08% to Rs 33.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 107.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 115.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales107.82115.01 -6 OPM %80.4380.79 -PBDT60.5761.50 -2 PBT39.8039.19 2 NP33.8461.62 -45
