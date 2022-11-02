Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit declines 45.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 107.82 crore

Net profit of Orient Green Power Company declined 45.08% to Rs 33.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 107.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 115.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.107.82115.0180.4380.7960.5761.5039.8039.1933.8461.62

