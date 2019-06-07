Orient Press standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.77% to Rs 56.18 croreNet profit of Orient Press rose 150.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 56.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 73.46% to Rs 0.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.96% to Rs 223.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 226.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales56.1853.62 5 223.94226.12 -1 OPM %7.586.70 -6.366.39 - PBDT2.962.27 30 8.8812.56 -29 PBT1.030.40 158 0.945.72 -84 NP0.600.24 150 0.993.73 -73
