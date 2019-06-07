JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 333.33% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 86.97% to Rs 10.19 crore

Net Loss of Prism Medico & Pharmacy reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 86.97% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 73.23% to Rs 36.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.195.45 87 36.3120.96 73 OPM %-4.42-5.14 -0.910.43 - PBDT-0.45-0.28 -61 0.330.09 267 PBT-0.46-0.31 -48 0.300.05 500 NP-0.39-0.38 -3 0.37-0.02 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 17:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU