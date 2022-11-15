Orient Tradelink standalone net profit rises 155.56% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 104.29% to Rs 2.86 croreNet profit of Orient Tradelink rose 155.56% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 104.29% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.861.40 104 OPM %21.6823.57 -PBDT0.630.38 66 PBT0.350.14 150 NP0.230.09 156
