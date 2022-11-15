Orient Tradelink standalone net profit rises 155.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 104.29% to Rs 2.86 crore

Net profit of Orient Tradelink rose 155.56% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 104.29% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.861.4021.6823.570.630.380.350.140.230.09

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)