Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 44.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 44.77% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.62% to Rs 113.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 212.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.113.26212.1616.1716.8218.0132.9113.3928.409.9317.98

