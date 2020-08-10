Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 44.77% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.62% to Rs 113.26 croreNet profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 44.77% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.62% to Rs 113.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 212.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales113.26212.16 -47 OPM %16.1716.82 -PBDT18.0132.91 -45 PBT13.3928.40 -53 NP9.9317.98 -45
