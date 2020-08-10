JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Goodricke Group standalone net profit rises 176.88% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 44.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 46.62% to Rs 113.26 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 44.77% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.62% to Rs 113.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 212.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales113.26212.16 -47 OPM %16.1716.82 -PBDT18.0132.91 -45 PBT13.3928.40 -53 NP9.9317.98 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 17:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU