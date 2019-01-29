Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.58 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 434.89 croreNet Loss of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reported to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 434.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 377.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales434.89377.40 15 OPM %-0.682.53 -PBDT-0.8510.78 PL PBT-11.92-2.54 -369 NP-7.58-1.78 -326
