ERIS Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 6.71% in the December 2018 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 25.51% to Rs 226.76 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 6.71% to Rs 78.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 73.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.51% to Rs 226.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 180.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales226.76180.67 26 OPM %39.9543.85 -PBDT95.6682.53 16 PBT87.2776.92 13 NP78.8873.92 7

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:12 IST

