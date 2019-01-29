ERIS Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 6.71% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ERIS Lifesciences standalone net profit declines 9.01% in the September 2018 quarter
ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 8.19% in the September 2018 quarter
Eris LifeSciences signs shareholding agreement with Kinedex Healthcare
ERIS Lifesciences allots 2161 equity shares
Volumes jump at ERIS Lifesciences Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 25.51% to Rs 226.76 croreNet profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 6.71% to Rs 78.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 73.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.51% to Rs 226.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 180.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales226.76180.67 26 OPM %39.9543.85 -PBDT95.6682.53 16 PBT87.2776.92 13 NP78.8873.92 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU