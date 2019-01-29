HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 25.54% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.56% to Rs 15699.00 croreNet profit of HCL Technologies rose 25.54% to Rs 2605.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2075.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.56% to Rs 15699.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12809.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15699.0012809.00 23 OPM %23.1421.77 -PBDT3711.003038.00 22 PBT3170.002607.00 22 NP2605.002075.00 26
