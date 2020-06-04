Bharat Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1847.37 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Petroleum Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1361.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bharat Petroleum Corporation update on ratings actions by various agencies
Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit rises 24.15% in the December 2019 quarter
Bharat Parenterals standalone net profit rises 31.38% in the December 2019 quarter
Infibeam Avenues partners with Indian Oil Corporation
-
Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 68997.83 croreNet loss of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reported to Rs 1847.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2912.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 68997.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 74255.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.84% to Rs 3055.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7802.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.58% to Rs 284571.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 298225.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales68997.8374255.73 -7 284571.90298225.59 -5 OPM %-0.847.76 -2.935.07 - PBDT-605.135939.13 PL 9042.0116323.14 -45 PBT-1648.564961.79 PL 4961.9212905.37 -62 NP-1847.372912.04 PL 3055.367802.30 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU