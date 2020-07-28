Tata Coffee consolidated net profit rises 62.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.90% to Rs 587.53 crore

Net profit of Tata Coffee rose 62.33% to Rs 35.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 25.90% to Rs 587.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 466.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

