Tata Coffee consolidated net profit rises 62.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.90% to Rs 587.53 croreNet profit of Tata Coffee rose 62.33% to Rs 35.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 25.90% to Rs 587.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 466.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales587.53466.67 26 OPM %18.8216.90 -PBDT99.9767.41 48 PBT79.0647.87 65 NP35.9422.14 62
