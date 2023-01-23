Oriental Hotels standalone net profit rises 161.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.46% to Rs 105.24 crore

Net profit of Oriental Hotels rose 161.48% to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 105.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.105.2476.0130.2525.6732.2916.6626.4610.1018.677.14

