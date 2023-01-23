JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 28.21% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Oriental Hotels standalone net profit rises 161.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 38.46% to Rs 105.24 crore

Net profit of Oriental Hotels rose 161.48% to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 105.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales105.2476.01 38 OPM %30.2525.67 -PBDT32.2916.66 94 PBT26.4610.10 162 NP18.677.14 161

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 14:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU