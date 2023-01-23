Compuage Infocom consolidated net profit rises 9.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.57% to Rs 1166.67 crore

Net profit of Compuage Infocom rose 9.41% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.57% to Rs 1166.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1137.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1166.671137.492.542.3612.4211.8211.6510.888.497.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)