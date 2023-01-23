Compuage Infocom consolidated net profit rises 9.41% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 2.57% to Rs 1166.67 croreNet profit of Compuage Infocom rose 9.41% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.57% to Rs 1166.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1137.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1166.671137.49 3 OPM %2.542.36 -PBDT12.4211.82 5 PBT11.6510.88 7 NP8.497.76 9
