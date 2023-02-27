Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit rises 82.14% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.18% to Rs 100.32 croreNet profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt rose 82.14% to Rs 108.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 100.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales100.32114.23 -12 OPM %90.2588.15 -PBDT60.5760.45 0 PBT60.3660.19 0 NP108.0859.34 82
