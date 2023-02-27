Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit rises 82.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.18% to Rs 100.32 crore

Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt rose 82.14% to Rs 108.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 100.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.100.32114.2390.2588.1560.5760.4560.3660.19108.0859.34

