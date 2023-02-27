Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit rises 39.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.95% to Rs 143.68 crore

Net profit of Muthoottu Mini Financiers rose 39.78% to Rs 20.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.95% to Rs 143.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.143.68108.0769.2770.8127.9219.2026.1117.6520.4514.63

