Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit rises 39.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.95% to Rs 143.68 croreNet profit of Muthoottu Mini Financiers rose 39.78% to Rs 20.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.95% to Rs 143.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales143.68108.07 33 OPM %69.2770.81 -PBDT27.9219.20 45 PBT26.1117.65 48 NP20.4514.63 40
