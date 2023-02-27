JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ushdev International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit rises 39.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 32.95% to Rs 143.68 crore

Net profit of Muthoottu Mini Financiers rose 39.78% to Rs 20.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.95% to Rs 143.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales143.68108.07 33 OPM %69.2770.81 -PBDT27.9219.20 45 PBT26.1117.65 48 NP20.4514.63 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU