Orissa Minerals Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.86 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 87.03% to Rs 5.20 crore

Net loss of Orissa Minerals Development Company reported to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 87.03% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.2040.08-43.6557.16-7.0517.59-7.6417.10-5.8616.97

