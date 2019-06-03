Orissa Minerals Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 430.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Landmark Property Development Company standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the December 2018 quarter
Landmark Property Development Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Amalgamated Electricity Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
IDream Film Infrastructure Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Amalgamated Electricity Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Orissa Minerals Development Company reported to Rs 430.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 254.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 451.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 252.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU