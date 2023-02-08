IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 39.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.70% to Rs 523.48 croreNet profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 39.73% to Rs 24.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.70% to Rs 523.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 555.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales523.48555.14 -6 OPM %8.2210.67 -PBDT44.9865.80 -32 PBT33.2554.67 -39 NP24.1540.07 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU