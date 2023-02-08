IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 39.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.70% to Rs 523.48 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 39.73% to Rs 24.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.70% to Rs 523.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 555.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.523.48555.148.2210.6744.9865.8033.2554.6724.1540.07

