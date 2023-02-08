Astral consolidated net profit declines 26.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 1267.80 crore

Net profit of Astral declined 26.94% to Rs 93.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 1267.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1102.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1267.801102.7014.7017.92175.00201.80129.50169.7093.00127.30

