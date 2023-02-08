JUST IN
Astral consolidated net profit declines 26.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 1267.80 crore

Net profit of Astral declined 26.94% to Rs 93.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 1267.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1102.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1267.801102.70 15 OPM %14.7017.92 -PBDT175.00201.80 -13 PBT129.50169.70 -24 NP93.00127.30 -27

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:37 IST

