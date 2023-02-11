U.P.Asbestos standalone net profit declines 49.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.42% to Rs 55.45 crore

Net profit of U.P.Asbestos declined 49.48% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.42% to Rs 55.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.55.4539.213.915.381.921.880.790.540.490.97

