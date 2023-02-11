JUST IN
U.P.Asbestos standalone net profit declines 49.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.42% to Rs 55.45 crore

Net profit of U.P.Asbestos declined 49.48% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.42% to Rs 55.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales55.4539.21 41 OPM %3.915.38 -PBDT1.921.88 2 PBT0.790.54 46 NP0.490.97 -49

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:34 IST

