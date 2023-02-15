P I Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 1613.20 crore

Net profit of P I Industries rose 58.04% to Rs 351.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 222.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 1613.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1356.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1613.201356.3025.7321.86456.90319.50400.20269.20351.80222.60

