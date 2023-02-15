HEG consolidated net profit declines 7.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.22% to Rs 530.27 croreNet profit of HEG declined 7.75% to Rs 104.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 113.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 530.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 597.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales530.27597.30 -11 OPM %24.9226.11 -PBDT161.24166.55 -3 PBT136.25145.50 -6 NP104.69113.48 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU