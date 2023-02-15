HEG consolidated net profit declines 7.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.22% to Rs 530.27 crore

Net profit of HEG declined 7.75% to Rs 104.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 113.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 530.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 597.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.530.27597.3024.9226.11161.24166.55136.25145.50104.69113.48

