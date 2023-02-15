Parnax Lab consolidated net profit declines 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 7.62% to Rs 46.82 crore

Net profit of Parnax Lab declined 30.77% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.62% to Rs 46.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales46.8250.68 -8 OPM %15.7614.01 -PBDT6.165.88 5 PBT4.424.56 -3 NP3.154.55 -31

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:47 IST

