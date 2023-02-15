Parnax Lab consolidated net profit declines 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.62% to Rs 46.82 crore

Net profit of Parnax Lab declined 30.77% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.62% to Rs 46.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.46.8250.6815.7614.016.165.884.424.563.154.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)