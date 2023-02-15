Parnax Lab consolidated net profit declines 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Parnax Lab consolidated net profit declines 26.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 23.90% in the September 2022 quarter
CAMS launches CAMS IIT-M Fintech Innovation Lab
Dr.Reddy's Lab declines on profit selling
Homi Lab celebrated International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
-
Sales decline 7.62% to Rs 46.82 croreNet profit of Parnax Lab declined 30.77% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.62% to Rs 46.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales46.8250.68 -8 OPM %15.7614.01 -PBDT6.165.88 5 PBT4.424.56 -3 NP3.154.55 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU