AMD Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ganges Securities Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd, Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd and Gala Global Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 June 2022.

AMD Industries Ltd spiked 13.87% to Rs 57.05 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 46786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12868 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd surged 13.61% to Rs 136.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2376 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 969 shares in the past one month.

Pitti Engineering Ltd soared 12.68% to Rs 306.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91013 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd rose 12.10% to Rs 63.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6025 shares in the past one month.

Gala Global Products Ltd added 11.89% to Rs 40. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12649 shares in the past one month.

