P R Holdings standalone net profit rises 780.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of P R Holdings rose 780.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 OPM %-50.0066.67 -PBDT0.440.05 780 PBT0.440.05 780 NP0.440.05 780
