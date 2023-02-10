P R Holdings standalone net profit rises 780.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of P R Holdings rose 780.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

