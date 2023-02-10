Chartered Logistics standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tips Industries CFO Sunil Chellani resigns
Chartered Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Gateway Distriparks spurts after HDFC MF hikes stake
Jet Freight Logistics approves raising of funds
Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 30.56% to Rs 21.68 croreNet profit of Chartered Logistics rose 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.56% to Rs 21.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.6831.22 -31 OPM %5.494.58 -PBDT0.760.85 -11 PBT0.150.10 50 NP0.150.10 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU