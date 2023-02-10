Chartered Logistics standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.56% to Rs 21.68 crore

Net profit of Chartered Logistics rose 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.56% to Rs 21.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.6831.225.494.580.760.850.150.100.150.10

