National Steel & Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 70.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.32% to Rs 263.31 croreNet Loss of National Steel & Agro Industries reported to Rs 70.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 32.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.32% to Rs 263.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 338.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales263.31338.97 -22 OPM %-3.536.15 -PBDT-53.52-20.74 -158 PBT-65.69-32.88 -100 NP-70.42-32.88 -114
