Gammon India reports standalone net loss of Rs 165.83 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.14% to Rs 6.75 crore

Net Loss of Gammon India reported to Rs 165.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 148.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 73.14% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.7525.13 -73 OPM %-189.48-50.74 -PBDT-163.47-145.57 -12 PBT-165.76-148.04 -12 NP-165.83-148.52 -12

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 13:48 IST

