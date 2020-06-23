Volumes soar at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd clocked volume of 57.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 79.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72723 shares

BSE Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 June 2020.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd clocked volume of 57.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 79.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72723 shares. The stock gained 4.98% to Rs.120.15. Volumes stood at 1.56 lakh shares in the last session.

BSE Ltd recorded volume of 15.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.66% to Rs.461.40. Volumes stood at 1.58 lakh shares in the last session.

VRL Logistics Ltd saw volume of 8.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 88164 shares. The stock increased 9.15% to Rs.168.85. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd recorded volume of 15.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.38% to Rs.118.00. Volumes stood at 7.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd clocked volume of 210.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.30% to Rs.20.25. Volumes stood at 46.53 lakh shares in the last session.

