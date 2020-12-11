Lambodhara Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Anik Industries Ltd, Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd, Palm Jewels Ltd and SIL Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 December 2020.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 49.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 77285 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5836 shares in the past one month.

Anik Industries Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 18.44. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73851 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8634 shares in the past one month.

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd soared 19.95% to Rs 26.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36297 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3483 shares in the past one month.

Palm Jewels Ltd added 19.90% to Rs 49.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 877 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11886 shares in the past one month.

SIL Investments Ltd spurt 18.95% to Rs 203.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1256 shares in the past one month.

