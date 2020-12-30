MT Educare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Umiya Tubes Ltd, Beardsell Ltd, Palm Jewels Ltd and Zuari Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 December 2020.

MT Educare Ltd crashed 10.58% to Rs 9.21 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61574 shares in the past one month.

Umiya Tubes Ltd tumbled 8.72% to Rs 6.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4791 shares in the past one month.

Beardsell Ltd lost 8.54% to Rs 9.74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11607 shares in the past one month.

Palm Jewels Ltd corrected 7.69% to Rs 45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9558 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Global Ltd dropped 5.65% to Rs 72.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31127 shares in the past one month.

