Panafic Industrials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Panafic Industrials remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.110.08 38 OPM %18.1825.00 -PBDT0.020.02 0 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.020.02 0
