Panafic Industrials standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 81.25% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Panafic Industrials declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 81.25% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.16 -81 OPM %33.3318.75 -PBDT0.010.03 -67 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.03 -67
