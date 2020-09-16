Panafic Industrials standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 81.25% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Panafic Industrials declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 81.25% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.030.1633.3318.750.010.030.010.030.010.03

