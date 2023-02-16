Pansari Developers consolidated net profit declines 32.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 58.35% to Rs 8.58 crore

Net profit of Pansari Developers declined 32.97% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 58.35% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.5820.6013.4010.491.262.010.781.210.610.91

