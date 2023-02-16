Pansari Developers consolidated net profit declines 32.97% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 58.35% to Rs 8.58 crore

Net profit of Pansari Developers declined 32.97% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 58.35% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.5820.60 -58 OPM %13.4010.49 -PBDT1.262.01 -37 PBT0.781.21 -36 NP0.610.91 -33

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 12:59 IST

