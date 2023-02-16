Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 90.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 43.79% to Rs 315.78 croreNet profit of Bodal Chemicals declined 90.01% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 43.79% to Rs 315.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 561.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales315.78561.81 -44 OPM %7.7712.16 -PBDT16.6665.73 -75 PBT2.7354.16 -95 NP2.4324.32 -90
