Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 90.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 43.79% to Rs 315.78 crore

Net profit of Bodal Chemicals declined 90.01% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 43.79% to Rs 315.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 561.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.315.78561.817.7712.1616.6665.732.7354.162.4324.32

