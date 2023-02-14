Panther Industrial Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panther Industrial Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Bharat Forge arm to acquire Indo Shell Mould's SEZ Unit in Erode
ONGC inks MoU with Shell for carbon capture, utilization, storage
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn signs MoU with Shell
Indices trade with modest gains; pharma stocks decline
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Panther Industrial Products reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU