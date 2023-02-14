Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.45 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 14.88 croreNet Loss of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reported to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.880 0 OPM %-83.940 -PBDT-12.44-1.22 -920 PBT-13.45-2.33 -477 NP-13.45-2.33 -477
