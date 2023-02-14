Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 2.99% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 13.68% to Rs 17.29 crore

Net profit of Trejhara Solutions rose 2.99% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.68% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.2915.21 14 OPM %28.8627.88 -PBDT4.654.41 5 PBT4.394.04 9 NP3.453.35 3

Tue, February 14 2023. 07:36 IST

