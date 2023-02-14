Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 2.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.68% to Rs 17.29 crore

Net profit of Trejhara Solutions rose 2.99% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.68% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.17.2915.2128.8627.884.654.414.394.043.453.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)