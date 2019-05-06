Paramount Communications standalone net profit declines 9.14% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Paramount Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
DCM reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
DCM reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.82 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.45% to Rs 184.26 croreNet profit of Paramount Communications declined 9.14% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 184.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 166.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 98.50% to Rs 29.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.86% to Rs 614.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 433.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales184.26166.83 10 614.46433.16 42 OPM %7.545.94 -6.91-0.62 - PBDT11.598.44 37 37.80-3.08 LP PBT9.346.03 55 29.16-12.31 LP NP9.3410.28 -9 29.1614.69 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU