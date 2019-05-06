Paramount Communications standalone net profit declines 9.14% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.45% to Rs 184.26 crore

Net profit of declined 9.14% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 184.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 166.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.50% to Rs 29.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.86% to Rs 614.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 433.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

