Paramount Communications standalone net profit declines 9.14% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.45% to Rs 184.26 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications declined 9.14% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 184.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 166.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.50% to Rs 29.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.86% to Rs 614.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 433.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales184.26166.83 10 614.46433.16 42 OPM %7.545.94 -6.91-0.62 - PBDT11.598.44 37 37.80-3.08 LP PBT9.346.03 55 29.16-12.31 LP NP9.3410.28 -9 29.1614.69 99

