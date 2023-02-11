Parmax Pharma reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.74 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 85.12% to Rs 5.35 croreNet profit of Parmax Pharma reported to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 85.12% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.352.89 85 OPM %43.362.08 -PBDT2.22-0.04 LP PBT1.74-0.52 LP NP1.74-0.52 LP
